In virus campaign, China defends use of Twitter, Facebook

PM Modi’s five point plan to deal with COVID-19 backed by Pakistan, other neighbours

After Mumbai, Nagpur tightens covid rules

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: After Mumbai, Napur civic authorities have claimed down with fresh safety measures as the number of COVID-19 cases witnessed a surge.

As per new rules, hotels will function only with 50% capacity; buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed.

The directive stated that people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands. It also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed for last rites.

FIR filed against woman in Mumbai for violating containment zone rules

Authorities in two eastern Maharashtra districts of Amravati and Yavatmal on Thursday announced strict implementation of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown in Amravati, to stem the rising cases of COVID-19.

The administration in Yavatmal district ordered curbs on gatherings and also closure of schools (which had reopened for select classes) for ten days, measures coming on a day when the state reported 5,427 new cases, a daily tally not seen in more than two months.

A weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, but essential services will remain unaffected.

Schools (for students from Classes 5 to 9), colleges, and coaching classes in Yavatmal district will remain closed till February 28, while only 50 persons will be permitted at weddings, Yavatmal collector D M Singh said.

Religious places will remain open but COVID-19 protocols will be strictly implemented, he said.

India-China disengagement at both banks of Pangong Lake completed| Oneindia News

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate between 8 am to 9.30 pm, while markets and shops will remain open till 8 pm, Singh said.