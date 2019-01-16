After Marathas, now Brahmins demand reservation

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 16: Following closely on the heels of the Marathas, now the Brahmins have come out demanding reservation for their community in Maharashtra. The Samast Brahmin Samaj has decided to stage a demonstration at the Azad Maidan on January 22 where they would press for various demands.

    In a press note, Vishwajeet Deshpande, convenor of Samast Brahmin Samaj said that the 10 per cent reservation for upper castes approved by Parliament was unlikely to materialise as it would face legal hurdles.

    "Hence, the Brahmin community requires separate reservations. We will gather in large numbers at Azad Maidan to protest in a peaceful manner," said Deshpande.

    The Samaj says that a huge section of the Brahmins in the state is still backward and does not earn enough through their employment as priests. Hence we have put forth 15 demands that would include a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for those performing religious duties.

    They have also demanded formation of a separate Financial Developmental Board for the community, student hostels at every district and free education till post-graduation for the children.

