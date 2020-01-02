After Kerala, DMK seeks resolution against Citizenship Act

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 02: The DMK has sought a resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly against the amended citizenship law which has triggered massive protests across the country.

This comes after the Kerala Assembly passed a similar resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion- based discrimination in granting citizenship.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 2nd, 2020

Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA has no legal validity: Governor

"The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution," he said.