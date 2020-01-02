  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Kerala, DMK seeks resolution against Citizenship Act

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 02: The DMK has sought a resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly against the amended citizenship law which has triggered massive protests across the country.

    This comes after the Kerala Assembly passed a similar resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    File photo of Stalin
    File photo of Stalin

    While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion- based discrimination in granting citizenship.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 2nd, 2020

      Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA has no legal validity: Governor

      "The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution," he said.

      More DMK News

      Read more about:

      dmk resolution citizenship bill tamil nadu

      Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue