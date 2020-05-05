  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After India records biggest single-day spike, Centre blames it on late reporting by states

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: India on Tuesday recorded its biggest ever single-day rise in coronavirus cases and deaths as 3,900 new patients and 195 deaths were reported.

    During daily briefing on COVID-19 cases, joint secretary, the health ministry Lav Agarwal alleged that some states were not reporting the cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We are dealing with an infectious disease. Thus timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial and gaps in these areas were noted in some states, which after due persuasion are being addressed," he said.

    As many as 1,020 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those cured to 12,726-a recovery rate of 27.41 per cent.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X