After Gujarat win, BJP can’t thank Narendra Modi enough

After a hard-fought battle, the BJP finally retained Gujarat. The BJP credits the win to the pro-people policy of the party and also Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

BJP's national spokesperson, G V L Narasimha Rao said that a win is a win. It was under Modi that the BJP sealed Gujarat. His popularity is intact and the party snatched defeat from the opposition only thanks to him.

The anti-incumbency factor has failed, the BJP said. Modi's popularity, reforms, and development is what took the BJP through, the party also said.

"We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning six consecutive polls: four assembly and two general elections. "Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister's popularity is intact. Amit Shah's strategy has worked," BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju said.

Rao further added that the elections are a pre-cursor to the polls of 2018. It shows that the momentum is with us, he also said.

The people have voted for development. The people want development and good governance. The people will pack off Siddaramaiah and his flock, Yeddyurappa further said.

It is a clear mandate for the BJP in Himachal and Gujarat, Yeddyurappa further said. The mandate is a stamp of approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and reforms, Yeddyurappa also said.

