    After Ghulam Nabi Azad, two others resign from key posts in J&K Congress

    New Delhi, Aug 17: After senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir Congress, two more Congress leaders, MLA Gulzar Ahmed Wani and former MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar have kept themselves out of the newly formed committees.

    Congress on Tuesday constituted the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee for Jammu and Kashmir.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad
    Ghulam Nabi Azad

    The campaign committee was formed constituting 11 members with Azad as the chairman and Tariq Hamid Karra as vice chairman. Further, the committee includes the PCC president and working president as permanent invitees while G M Saroori has been made the convenor. However, the reshuffle in the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit is believed to have angered many leaders.

    As a result, MLA Gulzar Ahmed Wani and former MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar have resigned from newly formed committees.

    In fact, Dar has bid goodbye to the party.

    "We're unhappy as senior leaders weren't consulted before taking decision on J&K PCC chief. We've resigned from party's coordination committee as protest against recent announcements of PCC chief. I've resigned from Congress' primary membership," Dar told News18.

    "I have resigned from Congress coordination committee in J&K as a protest against recent appointment of PCC chief in UT. The decision isn't in favour of the party," said Gulzar Ahmad Wani to News18.

    Earlier on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday resigned from the post of chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment.

    Azad has reportedly refused to assume the post of Campaign Committee chairman of Jammu and Kashmir due to health reasons. He has conveyed this to the Congress leadership and has also thanked the leadership for giving him the responsibility. The development came after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as the party's J-K unit president and Raman Bhalla as working president.

    ghulam nabi azad jammu and kashmir congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 19:20 [IST]
    X