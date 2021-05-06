After Delhi receives oxygen, Kejriwal thanks PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal in a letter thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving oxygen supply.

In the letter Kejriwal said that at least this much oxygen should be provided to Delhi . He said Delhi consumes 700 tonnes of oxygen per day. "Delhi's daily requirement of oxygen is 700 tonnes. We were constantly asking the central government that atleast that much oxygen should be given to us. For the first time yesterday, Delhi got 730 tonnes of oxygen," he wrote.

I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much oxygen daily and there should not be any reduction. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you, Kejriwal also wrote.

Earlier in the day the Centretold the Supreme Court that Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen yesterday as against the court's directive for 700 MT. This is also against an allocation of 590 MT of oxygen the Centre also told the court.

The Centre said as per its survey on all major 56 hospitals of Delhi, their storage tanks are 40-50 per cent full as of 10 am today.

The court was also told that the demand of 700 MT oxygen by Delhi is much in excess than the scientifically determined amount needed by Delhi. Providing excess O2 to Delhi will invariably reduce the supply to the other states in North India which are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court.