After defeat in Gujarat, Hardik Patel alleges EVM tampering

Gujarat Assembly polls : Hardik Patel raise EVM tampering issue after BJP's win | Oneindia News

Hardik Patel has raised the EVM tampering allegation following the BJP win in Gujarat. The Patidar leader raised doubts over the EVMs after initial rounds suggested a close fight between the Congress and BJP during the early round of counting.

If ATMs can be tampered with, why not EVMs, he said. He said that the EVMs were hacked in the BJP bastions. He said that the close victory margin raises doubts about EVMs.

This is an independent country and it is sad that there is no democracy as EVMs are hacked. We have raised doubts several times, by the Election Commission of India did not have any convincing answer. EVMs were introduced so that the results are out soon, but here it is being misused he also added. He quoted the example of advanced nations such as Israel and Japan and said that those nations do not rely on EVMs.

He said that there is a suspicion about the results in Surat where the BJP fared well. He said that the EVMs could have been hacked in these areas.

On his political future, Patel said that he has put in his best effort. He said that his agitation would continue and he would not sit at home. He said that he would travel more in the cities and understand the problems of the people better.

OneIndia News