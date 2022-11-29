After attack on Aftab's van with swords, BSF deployed outside Forensic Lab for his polygraph test

Fact Check: Unrelated video shared with the claim it is from the recent Mangaluru blast

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: Accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, Aftab Amin Poonawala was on Tuesday brought to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Rohini amid high security. Poonawala has been taken to the laboratory to conduct a polygraph test on him as part of the police's investigation into the case. The police said that some earlier sessions of the test were not satisfactory as he was unwell and there were still a few unanswered questions.

Shraddha murder case | Delhi: Accused Aftab brought to FSL office amid high security after yesterday's attack on his police van pic.twitter.com/kbQMRC5YAs — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed outside the lab after the police van carrying Aftab was attacked last evening.

Poonawala has already undergone four sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held on Monday. Earlier, a senior FSL official said Aftab can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody.

A series of questions related to the case such as the sequence of the events that led to the murder, the accused's relationship with Walkar, reason for their strained relationship, place where he dumped body parts, type of weapon used, were among some of the questions asked in the test, reported PTI.

Police van carrying Aftab attacked

On Monday, the Police van carrying Aftab was attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindutva group Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi. The police have detained both of them.

The incident took place in the evening outside the FSL in Rohini where Aftab was taken for a polygraph test. In a video shared by news agency ANI, men were seen trying to open the door of police van carrying Aftab and attacking it with swords.

According to the police, the two detained have been identified as Kuldeep and Nigam. Further legal action will be taken as per the law, as reported by PTI.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The incident comes on a day when Delhi Police recovered some weapons which were used to dismember Shraddha Walkar's body. The cops have also recovered a ring belonging to Shraddha which Aftab had gifted it to his new female friend, whom he had befriended via a dating app.

When it began to end for Shraddha:

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.