After AMU scholar joins Hizbul Mujahideen, its boss rejoices

The commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin has celebrated the news of educated youth joining terror outfits. The remark comes a day after it was found that a researcher at the Aligarh Muslim University, Mannan Bashir Wani had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

In a statement issued to the local agencies, Syed Salahuddin said that for years, educated and qualified youth of Kashmir have been joining the Hizbul Mujahideen to take the ongoing freedom movement to a logical conclusion. This spirt is laudable, he also said in the statement.

Wani had left Aligarh a few days back. He was to return to his home in Kashmir. However a few days later images of him holding an assault rifle surfaced indicating that he had joined the terror outfit. Following this his parents filed a missing complaint and even appealed to him to return home.

Wani was pursuing PhD in Applied Geology at the AMU. The police then conducted a raid at his room in the university. Further investigations on how he was radicalised before joining the outfit are on.

OneIndia News