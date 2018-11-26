  • search

After a 11 year chase, key accused in Ajmer blasts case held

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 26: In a major break-through the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an accused in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case.

    After a 11 year chase, key accused in Ajmer blasts case held

    Suresh Nair, was held by the ATS at Bharuch, following a tip off that suggested he was going to visit, Shukltirth, a religious place on the banks of the Narmada river. Nair was accused of supplying the bombs that were used in the strike that killed killed three and injured 17 others.

    Also Read | 'Peace creates Unity', monk's reason for Buddha statue in Gujarat

    There was a Rs 2 lakh bounty that was declared on him by the National Investigation Agency. He was one of the three absconding accused in the case, the other two being Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalsanghra.

    A special NIA court had acquitted Swami Aseemanand and six others, while giving them the benefit of doubt. The others who were acquitted were Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Mehul Kumar, Mukesh Vasani, Bharat Bhai and Chandrashekhar.

    Devendra Gupta, Bhavesh Patel and Sunil Joshi were however found guilty and handed over life terms under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

    Also Read | Now, Statue of Unity no more to be the world's tallest Statue: Find out why

    In August, the Rajasthan High Court had granted bail to Gupta and Patel.

    Read more about:

    arrested accused gujarat ats ajmer dargah

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue