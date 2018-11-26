After a 11 year chase, key accused in Ajmer blasts case held

New Delhi, Nov 26: In a major break-through the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an accused in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case.

Suresh Nair, was held by the ATS at Bharuch, following a tip off that suggested he was going to visit, Shukltirth, a religious place on the banks of the Narmada river. Nair was accused of supplying the bombs that were used in the strike that killed killed three and injured 17 others.

There was a Rs 2 lakh bounty that was declared on him by the National Investigation Agency. He was one of the three absconding accused in the case, the other two being Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalsanghra.

A special NIA court had acquitted Swami Aseemanand and six others, while giving them the benefit of doubt. The others who were acquitted were Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Mehul Kumar, Mukesh Vasani, Bharat Bhai and Chandrashekhar.

Devendra Gupta, Bhavesh Patel and Sunil Joshi were however found guilty and handed over life terms under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

In August, the Rajasthan High Court had granted bail to Gupta and Patel.