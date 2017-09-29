Afghanistan wants friendly relations with all nations, says Abdullah in New Delhi

Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah on Friday said that Afghanistan wants friendly relations with all nations in the region. Terrorist groups are threat to all of us.

While addressing media, Abdullah said, because of terrorist attack on Kabul International Airport his visit was delayed but he was determined to come.

The minister further said,''Sacrifices our ppl are making&support we receive from International community and friendly nations like India enabled us to pursue our goals. In our relations with Pakistan we have some serious challenges: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, CEO & Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan.''

''There are groups which are threatening security of Afghanistan. It's a big challenge for the whole region,'' Dr Abdullah said in Delhi

Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a week-long visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, looking to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

India is one of the biggest donors of aid to Afghanistan having committed $3.1 billion since 2001 when US led forces overthrew the Taliban regime in Kabul. Earlier this month, New Delhi announced it would begin work on 116 new development projects in more than 30 areas of Afghanistan.

OneIndia News