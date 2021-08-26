Future course of action with Taliban after assessment by joint teams of India-Russia

Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visas says government

Afghanistan crisis: Centre to brief political parties on situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Centre has called an all-party meeting today on the developments in Afghanistan. The meeting is expected to last anywhere between 90 to 120 minutes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of political parties on the present situation in Afghanistan in the in-person meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lok Sabha deputy leader Rajnath Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, deputy leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajkumar Singh will be present in the meeting.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Chowdhury, TMC's Saugata Roy and Sukhendu Sekher Roy, Satish Mishra from BSP, former defence minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, CPI MP Binoy Viswam expected to attend the meeting.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in the war-torn country in the wake of the Taliban seizing control of almost all key Afghan towns and cities, including Kabul.

The Opposition may question the government as to how many people have been brought back so far and how many still stuck in Afghanistan, and what is India's strategy on bringing back Afghan nationals from the violence-torn nation

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

As part of its evacuation mission from Afghanistan, India has already brought back more than 800 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

Meanwhile, India is expected to bring back around 180 people from Kabul in a military aircraft today amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the war-ravaged country.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 8:56 [IST]