Advantage NDA says pre-poll survey

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: Both the Congress and BJP are likely to register a four per cent increase in its vote share, a pre-poll survey conducted by the CSDS-Lokniti says.

A region wise analysis suggests that the NDA appears to be doing well in North, West and Central India. While it is catching up in the East and North East, it is however faring badly in South India, the survey indicates. In South India, nearly half the respondents feel that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The survey indicates that the BJP is ahead of its opponents on account of the support it has among the social groups. The BJP maintains a lead among the upper castes and OBCS. However its lead among the low income group and poor is not up to the mark, the survey states.

The young voter ( below 25 years) is more supportive of the BJP. However the BJP's lead declines with age and between the young and old voter there is an 8 per cent point difference.

The BJP has however made up in small towns and cities and is ahead of the Congress. The farmers too are now rallying around the BJP, the survey states.

The Hindu respondents felt that the BJP must get another chance. However the Muslims have said that the BJP should not get another chance. The Christians and Sikhs have however said that the BJP should not get another chance.

The Muslims were least enthusiastic about voting. Four of every ten Muslims said that they were not sure of voting. The Upper Caste on the other hand were the most enthusiastic. Seven of every ten said they were sure of voting.