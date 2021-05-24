YouTube
    Admin gears up as Hisar farmers get set to protest today

    New Delhi, May 24: The farmers in Haryana's Hisar will undertake a protest today against the FIRs lodged against 300 farmers for clashing with the police earlier this month.

    The protest comes at a time when the farmer unions have given a call to intensify the protests against the farm laws passed by Parliament. In view of the protest, the administration has enhanced security in Hisar. The police had registered FIRs against over 350 unidentified farmers for the clash that took place on May 16.

    Violence had broken out after a section of farmers tried to march to a venue where Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar was to inaugurate a COVID-19 hospital.

    The farmers accused the police of high-handedness after tear gas shells were lobbed. Angered by the action, the farmers blocked several highways in Haryana and also gheraoed the residence of Hisar's Inspector General of Police.

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 8:10 [IST]
