Adityanath govt's 'white paper' aimed at 'hiding failures': SP

Lucknow, Sep 18: The Samajwadi Party said on Monday lashed out at the BJP government in UP over the white paper released by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling it an attempt to "hide failures and shirk from responsibility".

"The BJP government tried to shirk responsibility by issuing the white paper. It's an attempt to hide its failures by highlighting the shortcomings of previous regimes. Infact, the BJP did not want to work, it has not shown any interest in starting new schemes," SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The SP spokesman claimed that despite having the "double engine" advantage, as the BJP was ruling at the Centre also, the state government was not moving towards developing the state. The BJP has come to power by befooling the people, he alleged.

The administrative machinery has failed and the development work has stopped, he added.

