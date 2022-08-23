Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV; Netizens flood Twitter with memes!

Mumbai Police does it again: Password security post with 'matchmaker Sima aunty' is winning hearts!

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 23: In a major develoment, Gautam Adani's group announced it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation's most popular news channels, as it looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan.

An Adani Group firm first acquired a company that in the past was linked to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The particular company had loaned Rs 250 crore to NDTV in 2008-09 and the Adani group firm now exercised the option to convert that debt into a 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel company.

Subsequently, it has launched an open offer for another 26 per cent stake, the group said in a statement.

Soon after the news broke out on the internet, Narendra Damodardas TV (NDTV) started trending at the top on Twitter.

Over the past few hours, social media has been flooded with memes surrounding the NDTV acquisition by Adani.

Let's have a look at some of the tweets which show a glimpse of how Twitterati flooded the internet with memes amidst NDTV takeover by Adani.

NDTV ~ Narendra Damodardas TV



The only genuine news channel on the way to become #GodiMedia abb tera kya hoga @ravishndtv bhai?



The people deserves what they r getting pic.twitter.com/NwyAiX5EKU — FARUK MOHAMMED (@faruk_ind) August 23, 2022

Narendra Damodardas TV (NDTV) !!!! #Adani takes over !!!!



One man is very happy !!

Ravish kumar will fall in the category of Dalals !!#BoycottNDTV pic.twitter.com/Y7FNeizDfZ — Thinker (@Hope__2024) August 23, 2022

Rubbish Kumar NDTV who lost his mental balance since 2014 after hearing about buyout of Masiah TV#AdaniGroup Narendra Damodardas TV



📖📖📖🤲🤲🤲😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/CKywqHxoBr — Drake (@drakeslayer100) August 23, 2022

Adani buys NDTV

Narendra Damodardas TV.

Adani team calling NDTV staff in office pic.twitter.com/xfU44q0t7O — Amit Singh (@amitonline) August 23, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 23:23 [IST]