Actress Payal Malik signs a new web series ‘A Trip’, fans overjoyed

By Anuj Cariappa

Most of us know the simple yet charming beauty whose eyes express a lot. The actress is among the few influencers in India to get a huge follower base. Yes, it is Actress Payal Malik who is a youth sensation. With a major portion of the country crushing over her good looks and elegant moves, Payal has achieved fame and fandom solely on her own merit. The good news that has left her fans overjoyed is that she will now be seen in a new web series 'A Trip'. The web series that will be launched on one of the OTT platforms will be Payal's first. She hopes to sign more in the future.

Payal's achievement is a big deal because of her humble upbringing. She started her career with TikTok. In the beginning, she had no followers but she worked hard to reach a follower base of 1.8 million. Her talent and consistency have helped her to come so far. We asked Payal about her feeling about this opportunity and she said that she is more nervous than excited. "Millions of people have their hopes pinned on me, I would hate to disappoint them", said the 27-year-old actress.

Ever since Payal debuted on TikTok, she has been creating amazing content that fans love. She focuses mainly on makeup, beauty, and fitness videos. The family and romantic videos that she shares also garner a lot of love. Her husband Armaan Malik and son Chirayu Malik also feature a lot in her videos.

Once TikTok got banned in India, Instagram became Payal's primary way to reach her fans. She also has a popular channel on YouTube called Family Fitness. This channel offers fitness advice, inspiration, and glimpses into the life of Payal's beautiful family.

Payal is grateful to her parents for all their support and says that she has come so far only because of them. While thousands bury their acting dreams, Payal has worked towards it slowly. Her hard work is evident from her work hours. She works for 10-14 hours every day on creating and posting videos. She said that people think posting videos is for jobless people but ideating, creating, editing, posting, and engaging takes a lot of time and effort. Payal also thinks that it requires more commitment than a full-time job. Even after signing web series, Payal is keen to continue her vlogging and content creation journey. She says that she will focus more on beauty and fitness as she is passionate about those niches.

Payal has taken up the branding activities of several brands in the past. She has also mesmerized the audience with her performance in music videos of her songs Yamraj and Machis. She also revealed that she will soon be seen in more music videos.

Payal just wants to fulfill the expectations of her fans and continue giving them reasons to love her. We are sure she will succeed and wish her luck for her journey ahead.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 17:36 [IST]