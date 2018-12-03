  • search

Actress abduction case: SC to hear actor Dileep's plea on January 11

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3: The Supreme Court to hear Malayalam actor Dileep's plea to get visuals of the 2017 actress attack case on January 11.

    In his petition to the top court, the actor claimed that he has the right to access the images, considered to be the crucial evidence in the case.

    Actress abduction case: SC to hear actor Dileeps plea on January 11
    Malayalam actor Dileep

    The actor had in June moved the Kerala High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the case. In his petition, he alleged that the Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police had carried out a 'unfair and biased investigation' in the case.

    Dileep is eighth among the 12 accused in the case. He secured bail nearly three months after his arrest on July 10 last year. The Kerala High Court had granted him bail with stringent conditions.

    The key accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, has been in jail since his arrest early last year.

    The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by Suni and his accomplices, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 last year and later escaped.

    Read more about:

    malayalam kerala supreme court

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 13:35 [IST]
