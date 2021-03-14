Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19

YouTube
    Mumbai, Mar 14: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The "Gully Boy" star took to Instagram on late Saturday night and informed his fans that he is following protocols listed by his doctors.

    "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I''m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home," Chaturvedi wrote.

    "Being positive and tackling this head on," he added.

    The 27-year-old actor returned to the city last month after shooting for the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

    Chaturvedi will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra''s untitled project and the sequel of "Bunty Aur Babli".

    On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1,709 fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department, Mumbai''s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,41,999 while five more fatalities took the toll to 11,528.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
