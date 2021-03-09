Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

In pics: From Katrina Kaif to Virat Kohli, know who all dazzled Auto Expo 2016

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 09: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well.

"He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.

With 15,388 new cases, India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 infections

Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film "Brahmastra" along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.