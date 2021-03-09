YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 09: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well.

    Ranbir Kapoor

    "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well.

    "He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.

    With 15,388 new cases, India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 infections

    Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film "Brahmastra" along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

    Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

    Read more about:

    ranbir kapoor coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X