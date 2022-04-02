YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Actor Rajkumar Rao’s CIBIL rating takes a hit: Here is why

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 02: Actor Rajkummar Rao today said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

    The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter, PTI reported.

    Actor Rajkumar Rao’s CIBIL rating takes a hit: Here is why

    "#FraudAlert My PAN card has been misused and a small loan of ₹ 2,500 has been taken on my name.

    Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Mr Rao tweeted.

    The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

    Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.

    More PAN CARD News  

    Read more about:

    pan card

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 13:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X