Actor Rajkumar Rao’s CIBIL rating takes a hit: Here is why

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: Actor Rajkummar Rao today said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter, PTI reported.

"#FraudAlert My PAN card has been misused and a small loan of ₹ 2,500 has been taken on my name.

Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Mr Rao tweeted.

#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 13:46 [IST]