Actor Bullet Prakash's son attacked by transgenders in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep, 08: A 19-year-old young man was allegedly attacked by four or five transgenders in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, 7 September. Late actor Bullet Prakash's son suffered injuries when they attempted to stop his two-wheeler under Hebbal flyover.

As per the alleged victim, Rakshak, he was returning after his gym session near Hebbal flyover. "Since there was a lot of traffic, I drove down below the flyover when the transgenders tried to stop my vehicle even as my two-wheeler was on the move. I lost control and fell off before hitting the divider,"

The victim said that he did not abuse them rather they started hurling abuses at me. "I was worried and fled from the spot without taking my vehicle as I felt life was more precious than the two-wheeler," he added.

According to him, he suffered injuries on his hands and legs. "Since I was wearing a full helmet, I narrowly escaped from getting a major blow to my head resulting in a serious injury," Rakshak, whose father Bullet Prakash died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 42, continues.

Later, he arrived at the spot with the nearby cops and by then the Amruthalli police had taken the scooter. However, he filed the complaint at the Hebbal police station limits.

Rakshak is making his acting debut with Jadeshaa K Hampi's directorial, Guru Shishyaru. It is a sports drama which stars Sharan.

Transgenders are a common sight at busy traffic signals in Bengaluru, as they approach the commuters for money. Nagarbhavi, Hebbal junction, Sony Signal, Sirsi Circle, Minerva Circle, St John's Signal, Domlur, K.R. Puram Bridge, and Mekhri Circle are some of the junctions where they are seen at high numbers.

Anushee Named in Sandalwood's Drug Scandal

Meanwhile, popular Kannada TV anchor Anushree has been reportedly mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the city crime branch in the Sandalwood's drug scandal.

The second accused, Kishore Aman Shetty, alleged confessed that the anchor was consuming drugs several times and involved in trafficking.

