Activities allowed in India from April 20

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the extension of the lockdown until May 3 said that from April 20 onwards some relaxations would be made.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued detailed guidelines on what would be open and closed. Here is a quick look at the activities allowed from April 20 2020.

All health services: Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, pathology labs. Movement of all medical personnel, paramedic staff, ambulances.

Public utilities: Oil and gas, power, postal telecommunications and internet services.

Financial sector:

Bank branches, ATMs, Banking correspondents.

Social sector: Care homes, pension services, door step delivery of food items by Anganwadi workers.

Online teaching: Use of Doordarshan and other educational channels.

Agriculture and related activity: Farming, MSP operations, notified Mandis. Supply chain of agriculture machinery, fertilisers, pesticides, seeds. Fisheries, plantations, animal husbandry.

Transportation of goods: Movement, loading, unloading of goods and cargo, both inter and intra state. Dhabas on highways and truck repair shops.

Industrial and construction activities: MNREGA works, with social distancing and face masks. Specified industries (SEZs, manufacturing units of essential goods, food processing). Construction activities in rural areas