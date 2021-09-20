YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Action packed UN General Assembly meet: Here is what to expect

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The United Nations General Assembly will kick off this week and it is set to be action packed with several issues on the agenda. One of the key issues would be to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

    The issues relating to climate change would also be discussed at the meeting. The meeting would go on until September 27 and over 100 world leaders are expected to take part.

    Action packed UN General Assembly meet: Here is what to expect

    US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the meeting. However Russian Premier, Vladimir Putin, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, France's Emmanuel Macron and Ebrahim Raisi, the new president of Iran will not be attending the meet.

    India to stand by Afghans: Jaishankar at UN meetIndia to stand by Afghans: Jaishankar at UN meet

    During the meeting, Johnson would call on the leaders to take action on climate change. Biden on the other hand would focus on the pandemic and ways on how to end the same. He would also focus on human rights and international rules.

    The issue regarding Afghanistan is also likely to come up at the meet. Biden would try to assure the world leaders that America is still a reliable ally, despite its decision to rush into a withdrawal in Afghanistan.

    More UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY News  

    Read more about:

    un general assembly

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X