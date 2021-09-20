No idea why Obama got Nobel Prize: Trump complains he deserves it if given out fairly

Action packed UN General Assembly meet: Here is what to expect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The United Nations General Assembly will kick off this week and it is set to be action packed with several issues on the agenda. One of the key issues would be to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The issues relating to climate change would also be discussed at the meeting. The meeting would go on until September 27 and over 100 world leaders are expected to take part.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the meeting. However Russian Premier, Vladimir Putin, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, France's Emmanuel Macron and Ebrahim Raisi, the new president of Iran will not be attending the meet.

During the meeting, Johnson would call on the leaders to take action on climate change. Biden on the other hand would focus on the pandemic and ways on how to end the same. He would also focus on human rights and international rules.

The issue regarding Afghanistan is also likely to come up at the meet. Biden would try to assure the world leaders that America is still a reliable ally, despite its decision to rush into a withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Monday, September 20, 2021