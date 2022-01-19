Action against Haridwar hate mongers if Congress voted to power: Harish Rawat

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: Congress leader Harish Rawat has said the party will punish those who allegedly made hate speeches during Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, if voted to power in the upcoming elections.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Rawat also dismissed the reports of infighting within the Congress in the state and said, "We are one and under the leadership of Sonia ji and Rahul ji and I am sure we will ensure a victory for Uttarahand."

Tyagi, who changed his name from Waseem Rizvi after converting to Hinduism have been accused of making extremely provocative speeches and some video clips of it are doing the rounds on social media.

At the Dharma Sansad, several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches calling for the killing of people from the minority communities and invoking people to take up arms and shooting a former prime minister.

The event was allegedly organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of Juna Akhada who was already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against the minorities in the past.

Congress sees a chance for itself as it feels the jinx of the power ball swinging from one end to the other in the bipolar politics of Uttarakhand can work in its favour.

The Congress campaign head and former chief minister Harish Rawat is making change of two chief ministers in quick succession by the BJP a major issue apart from rising prices and unemployment.

Making full use of the social media in the time of coronavirus to drum up support for the party, Rawat has been telling people that the BJP has failed on all fronts.

In the last Assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.

Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.