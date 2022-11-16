Acted on my conscience: AAP's Kanchan Jariwala

Agnipath scheme will have to be withdrawn says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 16: Hours after withdrawing his nomination, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed that he was facing a life threat from his party and Congress candidate Aslam Cyclewala.

In the purported video message, Jariwala said, "During campaigning, people repeatedly told me that I was anti-national and anti-Gujarat and they will not support me for the party from which I have filed my candidature. Getting such negative feedback from the public, my conscience cried."

"I listened to my conscience and made up my mind not to contest the election from such an anti-national and anti-Gujarat party and withdrew my nomination without any pressure," he said.

Kanchan Jariwala, who was allegedly kidnapped last evening, took his nomination back ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. AAP has claimed he was being pressured by BJP to withdraw his nomination.

"Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer's office. He was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Missing AAP candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia claims was 'forced by BJP'

Kejriwal said that Kanchal Jariwal was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination and has now gone missing. The AAP candidate from Surat (East) has been kidnapped, Kejriwal alleged.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said,"Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family have been missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?.''

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases and 182 seats will go up for polls.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 18:10 [IST]