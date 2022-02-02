YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ACB records Param Bir Singh’s statement

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 02: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has recorded the statement of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an open enquiry being conducted against him on a complaint lodged by a police inspector, an official said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

    ACB records Param Bir Singh’s statement

    Singh appeared before the investigating officer at the ACB's office at Worli in central Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

    He was at the ACB's office for about two hours during which his statement was recorded, and he was later allowed to go, the official said.

    Singh was suspended from service after multiple extortion cases were registered against him.

    The ACB had earlier summoned him three times, but he had not appeared before it citing various reasons, the official said.

    This time, he was called to record his statement on February 2 (Wednesday), but he submitted a letter to the ACB saying he had some court-related work on Wednesday and was available on Tuesday.

    The investigating officer allowed Singh to appear before him on Tuesday and recorded his statement, the official said.

    The ACB is conducting an open enquiry against Singh on the complaint lodged by police inspector Anup Dange, who had levelled allegations of corruption against the former Mumbai top cop.

    More ANTI CORRUPTION BUREAU News  

    Read more about:

    anti corruption bureau

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X