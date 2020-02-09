Absolutely Shocking: Kejriwal questions EC over delay in poll turnout figures

India

Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 09: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said it was 'absolutely shocking' that the Election Commission has not released the final poll turnout figures, several hours after polling.

Taking to twitter Kejriwal posted, "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?".

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) voter turnout app, the total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 61% till 10:20 PM. The turnout data on the app is tentative and the final figures may be marginally different.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released a video to back their claim that efforts are being made to tamper the EVM machines. Election Commission officials have denied the charges.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted a couple of videos, saying they were of voting machines being taken away illegally.

"Does the reserve (forces) not go with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Babarpur assembly constituency," read the tweet with one of the videos.

Sanjay Singh also claimed that this is perhaps the first time in the country's history that the Election Commission is not ready to release voter turnout data.

Election results will be declared on February 11.