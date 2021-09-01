Abhay Pandya acknowledges creative content as a key contributor in his success saga as a digipreneur

By Anuj Cariappa

There is no denying that business growth in the modern world is largely dependent on digital strategies.

The advent of the internet and its instant and wide reach has compelled companies and individuals to key it in as an essential component while formulating their business plans.

Digital entrepreneur Abhay Pandya is well entrenched in this competitive field. His sharp acumen and ability to harness his creativity and innovative thinking to deliver unique content and solutions for his clients hold him in good stead.

Abhay Pandya ranks among the top social media experts and has relentlessly been working his way up to the topmost rungs of the ladder. As a trendsetter, he ranks very high as a social media pro, an ace digital campaigner and a master in providing a wide array of digital solutions. Through his guidance, he has helped numerous small brands create history, scale up and register a massive follower base. His strategy has worked favourably towards enhancing their visibility and presence on their Instagram accounts.

Abhay Pandya has created Instagram accounts which have a huge following, totalling in millions. A few of the notable accounts created by him are - 'millionaire_lines', 'successcharge', '6amhacks', 'successcode', 'trollscasm', 'istudentsfacts' and 'the. confused. Indian'. The novelty and uniqueness of these accounts is the content. The extraordinary content is structured and focused on various themes that are relevant for the target audience. He further elaborates that staying riveted to a particular topic and keying in useful and informative content around it for some time is crucial before you shift to another subject. Another strategy which he considers is very essential is to engage with your audience through regular posts. Abhay advocates collaboration with micro-influencers to reach out to and connect with a wide audience base.

A mind brimming with innovative ideas and a focus on unique content creation has propelled Abhay on the path of success as a well-known digital entrepreneur.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 14:33 [IST]