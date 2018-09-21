Aayushman Bharat not to take off in Delhi as state works on CM Insurance Scheme

New Delhi, Sep 21: Aayushman Bharat, the flagship scheme of the government of India, will be implemented across the country but the Delhi government will not participate in it.

The Delhi government and the Centre failed to sign the MoU so far in this regard. Around 55 crore people of the country will be benefited by the Ayushman Bharat scheme in which every family will get a Rs five lakh insurance.

The state government will have to bear 40 per cent of the expanses but the Delhi government is working on the new format of insurance in Delhi and the state government has named it as Chief Minister Insurance Scheme. So there is a dispute over its name as well. The Delhi government feels that the scheme of the central government will benefit only 20 lakh people while the Delhi government wants to add more people in it. The Centre has made the scheme by making the 2011 census as benchmark but there was drastic increase in the population of Delhi. Therefore implementing the scheme as per 2011 census is not correct.

The Delhi government has made the budget of Rs 100 for the insurance scheme which will provide Rs 1 lakh scheme to every family but in case of serious ailments Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh will be given. The Delhi government health scheme will be implemented for over 100 diseases. The benefit of the Delhi government will be passed on to 1.2 crore people while Centre will provide benefit maximum 35 lakh people. People having less than two kilowatt connection will be directly given its benefit.