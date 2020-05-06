Hacker gets response from Aarogya Setu on privacy issue

India

New Delhi, May 06: The Aarogya Setu team has said that it was alerted by an ethical hacker of a potential security issue relating to the app.

The app fetches user locations on a few occasions. However this is by design and is clearly detailed in the privacy policy the team has said.

The team said that the location is fetched and stored on the server in a secure and encrypted manner at the time of registration, at the time of self-assessment and when a user submits their contact tracing data voluntarily through the app or when we fetch the contract tracing data of a per after they have turned COVID-19 positive.

To a question on the user geting the COVID-19 stats displayed on the home screen by changing the radius and latitude-longitude using a script, the team says that the radius parameters are fixed. It can only take one of the five values.

