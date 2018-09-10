  • search

AAP’s doorstep delivery of services to start from today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the Delhi government's much-touted plan to provide doorstep delivery of 40 types of government services to citizens today.

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal
    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal

    Under the scheme, documents such as ration cards and income, caste and marriage certificates will be delivered to citizen at their homes. Citizens will also be able to sign up for old age and handicap pension schemes from their homes. This service will be provided for an additional fee of Rs 50.

    Also Read | With Sinha and Sinha by his side, Kejriwal hits out at govt over Rafale scam

    However, a five-judge Constitution Bench had on July 4 laid down broad parameters for governance of the national capital, paving the way for the government to proceed with the scheme.

    "Doorstep delivery of services. A revolution in governance. A big blow to corruption. Super convenience for people. Happening for the first time anywhere in the world. Starts from 10th Sept (sic)," Kejriwal had tweeted last month.

    The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

    According to the plan, the Delhi government will provide 40 services such as caste certificate, driving licence, at the doorstep of people in the first phase. The services will be provided for an extra fee of Rs. 50.

    In July, the government had approved Administrative Reforms proposal to give the work to a company, which will be an intermediary agency, to execute the project in the national capital.

    According to the plan, Mobile Sahayaks (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres.

    Also Read | Delhi government to set up Mobile Forensic Laboratory for fast decisions of cases

    Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, among others, will be covered under the scheme.

    If a person wants to apply for driving licence, he or she would have to call a designated call centre and give the details. Thereafter, the agency would assign a Mobile Sahayak, who will visit the applicant's residence and get the required details and documents.

    The applicant will have to visit the Motor Licensing Office (MLO) once for a driving test.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal aap government new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue