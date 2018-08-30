AAP vs AAP: Delhi HC issues notice to Aapki Apni Party over confusing abbreviation

New Delhi, Aug 30: Delhi High Court issued a notice to Election Commission and a newly registered party named Aapki Apni Party. Advocate Rambir Chauhan is the founder of the Aapki Apni Party.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached the high court against the registration of the party on grounds that the abbreviation of this party would confuse the voters. The next date of hearing is November 13.

The plea, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, claimed that the new party's name is similar sounding and that could confuse voters. The AAP sought quashing of the EC's July 16 order rejecting the objection against the registration of 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party under the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

(With PTI inputs)