AAP supporters detained for protesting CBI raid at Manish Sisodia’s residence | VIDEO

New Delhi, Aug 19: Several AAP supporters were on Friday detained for protesting against CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here in connection with the excise policy case, police said.

A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia's residence and started protesting. "The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses," he said.

#WATCH | Police detained AAP workers who gathered outside Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.



A worker says, "They're announcing that they've imposed Sec 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, we don't what do they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we'll grow." pic.twitter.com/a29Esh51Q5 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

BJP hits out at AAP says Possible that Kejriwal informed CBI about Sisodia

The central agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

