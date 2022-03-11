YouTube
    AAP's next stopover could be Gujarat, Himachal

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The AAP put up a stupendous performance in Punjab and trounced the Congress.

    The win in Punjab was not only impressive, but it also put the Aam Aadmi Party on the national stage.

    What next for AAP. It is already in campaign mode in Gujarat which goes to polls next year. Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister designate, Bhagwant Mann will travel to Gujarat and spruce up the party's campaign in the state.

    While the AAP may find it hard to win on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's turf, it could still eat into the Congress' vote bank making the grand old party further weak. The AAP is aspiring national ambitions for long and hence Gujarat, followed by Himachal Pradesh could be the next stop overs.

    The AAP could also look to better its numbers in the Rajya Sabha. The party would now focus heavily on sending its leaders from the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 8:48 [IST]
    X