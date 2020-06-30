  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aamir Khan's staff tests positive for COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, June 30: Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday said that some members in his staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor said he and the other members of his family have tested negative for COVID-19 but he is awaiting the reports for his mother's test.

    Aamir Khan
    Aamir Khan

    "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society," Aamir said in a statement.

    "The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative," he added.

    The "Dangal" star also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process.

    On the work front, Aamir will next be seen "Laal Singh Chaddha", an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump". The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead.

    More AAMIR KHAN News

    Read more about:

    aamir khan coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue