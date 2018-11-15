  • search

AAI cancels TM Krishna’s concert after trolls label him anti-national

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Airport Authority of India (AAI) called-off Magsaysay awardee TM Krishna's concert after trolls labelled him anti-national urban Naxal. Krishna's concert was to be part of a two-day "dance and music in the park" festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

    AAI cancels TM Krishna’s concert after trolls label him anti-national
    Magsaysay awardee TM Krishna

    Krishna's concert was to be part of a two-day "Dance and Music in the Park" in New Delhi. The concert was jointly organised by AAI and SPICMACAY.

    Also Read | Built up for Ram Temple construction to get intensified with leaders visiting Ayodhya

    Airports Authority of India, " We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance &Music in the Park' programme jointly organised by AAI and SPICMACAY, scheduled on 17&18 Nov has been postponed & new dates would be announced shortly. Inconvenience regretted."

    Also, Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth announced that music and dance in the Park postponed till Dec dates will announce soon...New Delhi.

    Trolls called Krishna anti-national, urban naxal after the singer retweeted AAI's tweet inviting audience to attend the concert. Twitterati ridiculed Krishna for his stand on political issues. Also, they targeted the organisers for hosting Krishna's concert.

    Also Read | Sabarimala row: All-party meeting in Kerala today ahead of two-month Mandala Makkaravillakku season

    "You should be ashamed of associating
    with a guy who's notorious for insulting & degrading the
    sacred art that feeds him. He's also known for bad-mouthing the
    organisations that patronize him. In a way, he fits the definition
    of #UrbanNaxal. Think!"

    "We will Not Attend. He has insulted

    CarnaticMusic by changing ageold Lyrics Looks like anyone who

    hurts Hindu Religious Sentiments bcoms a hero in India."

    "What is this nonsense . This joker @tmkrishna is earning by learning Hindu Carnatic
    music and now acting like he is secular . Don't allow him in any
    concert."

    Read more about:

    airport authority of india new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue