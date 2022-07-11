Aaditya Thackeray faces trouble after children take part in Save Aarey protest

Mumbai, July 11: Days after the government he was part of collapsed in Maharashtra, former minister, AAaditya Thackeray finds himself embroiled in a legal tangle against the new government's move to allow a metro rail shed in the Aarey forest area in Mumbai.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has accused him of using child labour for the 'Save Aarey' protest. A notice was given to the Mumbai police commissioner to register a case.

Aaditya Thackeray had taken part in a protest on Sunday and tweeted photographs that showed some children holding placards. The NCPCR has sought an Action Taken Report along with the copy of the FIR and statements of the children within three days.

Aarey is a unique forest within our city. Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as Forest and the car shed must move out. Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy biodiversity in our city. pic.twitter.com/YNbS0ryd8d — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 10, 2022

When his father Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray had got the decision reversed. However that decision was again reversed when the Shiv Sena of the Thackerays lost power and the rebels formed the government with the BJP.

The issue first cropped up in 2019 when the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation sought the BMC's permission to fell trees at Aarey Colony in the 1,800 acre forested area. This was met with large protests by environmental activists.

The then chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the land identified for the shed was not categorised as biodiversity or forest land. He said that the Metro would anyway reduce pollution.

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the government, they decided that the shed would be moved to Kanjumarg. The government also declared Aarey as a reserve forest.

