Aadhaar must to avail rail concession from July 1

Aadhaar numbers will be made mandatory for passengers to avail concessions in train tickets from July 1.

According to a report by moneybhaskar.com, any passenger who wish to avail concessions on rail tickets offered by the Ministry of Railways will have to provide their Aadhaar numbers.

Railways provides 53 such concessions, including those for the differently-abled and patients, senior citizens, students, research scholars, teacher, doctor, nurse, patients, sports people, unemployed youth, Arjuna awardees who will have to furnish their Aadhaar cards to avail all these benefits from July 1.

On March 27, the Supreme Court had ordered that the government cannot be stopped from using Aadhaar identification for its non-welfare schemes like the opening of bank accounts, filing of tax returns, verification of new and existing mobile phone numbers and user credentials etc.

No half fare for a child

As per reports, the Ministry of Railways has now also started collecting the full adult fare for a child instead of half and has also has started counting RAC as a full berth instead of half as was earlier for accommodation in trains.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day