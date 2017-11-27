Aadhaar mobile linking: Vodafone, Idea roll out door step facility

The government says that it does not plan to change its decision on linking Aadhaar with mobile. All unlinked phones will be deactivated after February 2018.

Vodafone has announced that they are rolling out doorstep facility for Aadhaar linking and SIM upgrade. For this purpose, Vodafone has positioned two mobile vans to travel to the rural areas of Rajasthan, enabling doorstep SIM upgrades and Aadhar verification.

Introduced in January 2017, these Vodafone Mobile Vans have covered over 450 villages.

Idea Cellular has organised special teams to visit the homes of senior citizens and physically disabled users to verify their numbers using biometrics.

OneIndia News