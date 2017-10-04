Aadhaar linking: Four deadlines you should not miss

Here are four Aadhaar linking deadlines you must not miss. Aadhaar linking has been been made mandatory for many services. While linking Aadhaar with PAN should be done by December 31, it would be mandatory to do the same for the mobile number too.

While the government has said that it is mandatory to do so, the matter will come up in the Supreme Court in December. A lot would depend on how the Supreme Court decides on the matter. However if the SC says that Aadhaar would be mandatory for various services then here are four deadlines you should not miss.

Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN In August, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN "to facilitate ease of compliance by the taxpayers". The new deadline is December 31, 2017. Earlier, this deadline was August 31, 2017. Linking Aadhaar-PAN is mandatory for processing of income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2017-18, the income tax department has said. If this linking (PAN-Aadhaar) is skipped, the return could be considered invalid and the person may have to file it again which shall be considered belated and may attract penalty, interest and other consequences like disallowances for losses," says Sandeep Sehgal, director of tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP. Deadline to link Aadhaar with mobile number (SIM) All mobile phone numbers not linked with Aadhaar will be deactivated after February 2018, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). That means mobile phone service users will have to link their Aadhaar numbers with SIM cards. Many telecom companies have now started sending alerts to customers about completing the Aadhaar-Mobile number linking process. Deadline to submitting Aadhaar details to banks/financial institutions The government has made it mandatory for all banks and financial institutions to mention the Aadhaar details of clients in the KYC (Know your Customer) document. A KYC document basically provides all the details that authenticate the identity of a user. People who have taken loans are also required to file their Aadhaar details. If you fail to link it with your bank account by December 31 this year, it may even become inoperable. Last date to give Aadhaar details to avail social security schemes Aadhaar number has to be provided for all social security schemes by December 31, 2017. In order to avail pension, LPG cylinders or government scholarships, one must provide his or her Aadhaar card details.Meanwhile, the government also plans to make linking of Aadhaar mandatory for driving licence.

OneIndia News