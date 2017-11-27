Aadhaar linking: Centre willing to extend deadline to March 31

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was willing to extend the deadline for Aadhaar linking to March 31 2018. The submission was made before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra who said that a Constitution Bench would decide on whether Aadhaar linking should be stayed or not. The court said that the Constitution Bench would be set up next week.

A mention was made before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India for an early hearing into the matter. The Bench was reminded that the matter was to be taken up before the end of this month. The CJI, Dipak Misra said that a Constitution Bench would be set up next week itself.

When the Bench was asked to stay the linking of Aadhaar with various services, the court said that the Constitution Bench would take a call on that. The Bench to be set up next week would decide on whether an interim order to stay the linking of Aadhaar with various services should be passed or not, the CJI said.

OneIndia News