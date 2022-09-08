A tweet then a delete: Prashant Kishor’s dig at Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: Election strategist Prashant Kishor, taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's allegation that he wanted to be with the BJP, posted a response while sharing a set of photographs without any comment.

The now deleted tweet features four photos in which Nitish Kumar is seen smiling with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nitish Kumar was with the paksh (ruling party) a month ago and now he is with the vipaksh (opposition). How dependable that is, is up to the people to decide. But I don't think that the new dispensation in Bihar will have any big impact on the nation. I see it as a state specific development. I don't think it will have any impact on national politics, but anyone is free to try," Prashant Kishor had said.

Nitish Kumar however was angered by his assessment. He said after a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi that the man (Kishor) had gone to him. I had told him to quit this work and come work with me. But he did not listen to me and through the country kept working for so many parties. It is his business, Kumar told reporters.

He is welcome to do what he wants in Bihar. But his statements had no relevance and you talk about statements but does he know the ABC of what we have done? They are so good iii publicity and statements and he is an expert in this and keeps talking rubbish. He must be having something in mind when he speaks like this. Like he wants to be in the BJP or help BJP in a hidden way, Kumar also added.