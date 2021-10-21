A trainee IAS office rapes on pretext of marriage, case filed

YouTube
    A trainee IAS office rapes woman on pretext of marriage, case filed

    Hyderabad, Oct 21: A trainee IAS officer has been booked for allegedly cheating and raping a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Thursday.

    The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the son of ex-Telangana MLA was undergoing training at Madurai District Collectorate in Tamil Nadu who had raped her on different occasions since 2019.

    He had blackmailed her by threatening to call off the marriage if she fails to fulfill his sexual desire. The cops registered the complaint on September on 27 under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and his father for abetting the crime, the cops said.

    "The IAS trainee officer and the woman were in a relationship earlier. He had told her that he will marry her but later stopped responding to her as it seems he wanted to marry someone else. Now the woman has complained that on the pretext of marriage he raped her and based on the complaint a case was registered," a senior police official said. Further investigations were on. PTI

