A rocket will crash into the Moon today: Here is what will happen

New Delhi, mar 04: The second stage of a Chinese rocket will crash into the region not visible from Earth and would carve out a new crater on the Moon on Friday.

Scientists say that the crash will create a similar crater on the Moon as the Apollo mission after the third stage Saturn V rockets were intentionally directed towards the surface.

Nasa's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), hovering above the Moon has captured images of the expected impact site on the far side of the Moon and scientists hope to find the depth and width of the new crater following March 4 strike. The impact will occur somewhat near the 354 mile wide Hertzsprung Crater according to Scientific American.

"In 2009, a rocket booster was deliberately impacted into the moon in hopes of learning something from the ejecta," says Bill Gary who wried the Project Pluto software to track near earth objects.

"The spectrum of the moon impactor matches the Chinese booster better than the SpaceX booster. Given the dynamical evidence cited by Bill Gray, we feel that our spectral observations are consistent with a Chinese origin," Vishnu Reddy of the University of Arizona told space.com.

The crash will take place in the net few hours, but would be difficult to observe despite advanced telescopes zooming in on the Moon. This is because the impact is on the far side of the Moon which one does not get to see from Earth. It also has a rugged terrain with several impact craters.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 11:30 [IST]