9 NDFB(S) cadres arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Dec 3: In a joint operation by the Army and police officers, nine cadres of outlawed NDFB(S), including a teenager, have been arrested from Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rebels were infiltrating into India from their training camp in Myanmar when security forces apprehended them Sunday, Director General of Police SBK Singh said.

Also read: Assam Police's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' post to curtail fake news is winning the internet

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including pistols and AK- 56 rifles, were recovered from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Red Horns Division of Assam Rifles and Jairampur Police ambushed the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) rebels on their infiltration route," Singh said, adding that the operation has dealt a "body blow" to the militant outfit.