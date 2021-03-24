7th Pay Commission: Salary upto Rs 1 lakh with DA, HRA, apply before April 1

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The UPSC is inviting application for the post of Ship Surveyor cum Deputy Director General (Technical), with a pay scale under the 7th Pay Commission.

Once recruited, the selected candidates would get Level-12 pay scale under the 7th Pay Commission. The selected candidates will also be entitled for DA, HRA, TA, medical reimbursement etc.

The job is permanent in nature and the selected candidates will be appointed as the General Central Services Group-"A" Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) officer. The last date to apply for this Sarkari Naukri is April 1 2021. Selected candidates will be appointed in Level-12 of the 7th Pay Commission. This would mean that the candidate will get a pay of Rs Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200 per month.

Further the job will be under the New Pension Scheme of 1.1.2004. The applicant should not be of more than 45 years of age as on April 1 2021. Age limit is relaxable for regularly Central/ UT Government Servant upto five years as per instructions/order issued by Govt. of India from time to time. To apply for this Sarkari Naukri in the pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission go to upsconline.nic.in.