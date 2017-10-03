7th Pay Commission: Pay in Level-13 to be fixed by multiplying a factor of 2.57 or 2.67

Pay in the Level-13 is to be fixed by multiplying by a factor of 2.57 or 2.67

The Pay Commission, while formulating the various Levels contained in the Pay Matrix, corresponding to the pre-Revised pay structure, used "Index Of Rationalization" (IOR) to arrive at the starting Cell of each Level (the 1st Cell) of the Pay Matrix. This IOR has been applied by the Commission on the minimum entry pay corresponding to the successive Grades Pay in the pre-Revised pay structure. In Level-13 of the Pay Matrix, as formulated by the pay panel and as accepted by the Government in terms of the CCS(RP) Rules, 2016 promulgated vide notification dt. 25.7.2016, the IOR was 2.57. The IOR in respect of both Levels 12 and Level 13-A, i.e., Levels immediately lower and immediately higher than Level-13, is 2.67. Therefore, the modified Level-13 in terms of the Pay Matrix contained in the CCS(Revised Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2017 has also been formulated based on the IOR of 2.67. While the concept of the IOR, as applied by the pay panel, is exclusively in regard to formulation of the Levels in Pay Matrix, the formula for fixation of pay in the Pay Matrix based on the basic pay drawn in the pre-revised pay structure for the purpose of migration to the Pay Matrix, as recommended by the commission, is based on the fitment factor of 2.57. The Commission recommends "this fitment factor of 2.57 is being proposed to be applied uniformly for all employees." Accordingly, Rule 7 (1)(A)(i) of the CCS(RP) Rules, 2016, relating to fixation of pay in the revised pay structure, clearly provides that "in case of all employees the pay in the applicable level in the Pay Matrix shall be the pay obtained by multiplying the existing pay by a factor of 2.57........."

Thus, the fitment factor for the purpose of fixation of pay in all the Levels of Pay Matrix in the revised pay structure is altogether different from the IOR. The fitment factor of 2.57 is uniformly applicable for all employees for the purpose of fixation of pay in all the Levels of Pay Matrix. This has no relation with the "IOR". The formula for fixation of pay based on the fitment factor of 2.57, as contained in Rule 7(1)(A)(i) of the CCS(RP) Rules,2016, has not been modified by the CCS (Revised Pay) (Amendment) Rules,2017.

Accordingly, pay in the Level-13 of the Pay Matrix, as provided for in the CCS(Revised Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2017, shall continue to be fixed based on the fitment factor of 2.57 as already provided for in Rule 7(1) (A) (1) of CCS(RP) Rules, 2016. In case pay has been fixed in the modified Level-13 by way of fitment factor of 2.67, the same is contrary to the Rules and is liable to be rectified and excess amount recovered forthwith.