7th Pay Commission: Latest updates, full pay scale list

The Odisha government recently announced the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.
For the state government employees, the implementation came as a relief as they waited long for the good news on pay hikes. All those employees must read what they can expect following the pay panel's implementation.
Lowest Pay Scale
The lowest pay scale that an employee could get is Rs 16, 600 while the highest pay scale for the Odisha state government employee is fixed at Rs 2,16,800 per month. As per the commission and the central government, the fitment committee of the Odisha government is likely to the Pay Matrix implemented instead of the traditional and old pay system of the grade pay and pay band. The fitment committee has proposed the same hike in the 7th pay commission to the authorities.
Revised pay panel
The junior assistant falling in the junior pay scale of 6200 in pay band 1 to the grade pay of `1,900 will be eligible to receive the revised get the revised pay of ` 21,100 per month. All the junior assistants, who fall in the category of grade the pay of `12,250 in pay band 2 to the grade pay of `4,200 will get a hike in the salary of `42,600 per month. Those falling into the category of senior assistant with the pay of `11,300 in pay band 2 to `4,200 will get the revised salary of `41,000 per month after the implementation of the 7th pay commission.
Gram panchyat level
Anyone who served as gram panchayat extension officer and has availed his first three Rapid Assured Career Progression (RACP) with the promotion of a sub-panchayat officer (SDPO) with the pay scale of `19,780 in pay band 2 and `5400 as the grade pay will get a hike of `65,000 under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
Senior level as per 7th Pay Commission
However, those at the senior and mid-levels can expect their salary to be `1,42,400, `1,51,100, `1,77,500, `2,08,700, 2,15,900 and 2,16,300 according to the new pay matrix. Apart from these, revisions in the salary under the 7th pay commission, the Odisha state government employees can still avail the house rent allowance (HRA) or any other allowances equivalent to the amount availed immediately.
OneIndia News